Slimmer’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Indianapolis, Indiana. The Countdown Show kicks off with a video package of highlights from the past 37 Royal Rumbles. The Countdown Show panelists are Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee. We head to a video package with highlights of Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee’s performances in past Royal Rumbles. The panelists discuss John Cena’s final Royal Rumble performance before going to a video package of Shawn Michaels winning the 1995 Royal Rumble. The panelists discuss Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens and then head to a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens.

The second hour of the Countdown Show kicks off with the annual Royal Rumble by the Numbers video package. The panelists for the second hour of the Countdown Show are Jackie Redmond, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Peter Rosenberg. We head to the video package for John Cena’s farewell tour followed by a video package for DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns. Next up is a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens. The Countdown Show finishes up with Lanie Gardner singing the national anthem.



Women’s Royal Rumble Match





Iyo Sky is #1. Liv Morgan is #2. Sky and Morgan circle each other to start. Morgan takes Sky down to the mat and then levels her with a shoulder block. Sky gets back to her feet and catches Morgan with a drop kick. Sky dumps Morgan to the apron but can’t knock her to the floor. Roxanne Perez is #3. Perez goes after Sky and catches her with a Thesz Press. Perez takes control and hits a combination DDT / Side Russian Leg Sweep to Sky and Morgan. Morgan fights back with a Code Breaker to Perez. Lyra Valkyria is #4. Valkyria charges into the ring and levels Morgan with a roundhouse kick. Valkyria follows up with a fisherman’s suplex to Sky and then teams up with Morgan to try to eliminate Sky. Chelsea Green is #5. All of the other competitors team up and beat Green down to the mat. B-Fab is #6. B-Fab catches Sky with a neck breaker and dumps her to the apron, but Sky grabs the ropes to avoid elimination. Ivy Nile is #7. Nile hits Sky with a German Suplex and follows up with a German Suplex to Morgan as well. Morgan and Sky double team B-Fab in the corner. Zoey Stark is #8. Stark lands a knee to Morgan and tosses Nile across the ring. Stark heads up top and connects with a diving neck breaker to Green. Lash Legend is #9. Legend delivers a delayed vertical suplex to Valkyria before picking up Nile and using her as weapon against the other competitors. Legend hits Nile with a powerbomb and then squares off with B-Fab. Green eliminates B-Fab. Bianca Belair is #10. Belair goes to work with mounted punches to Sky in the corner and then follows up with mounted punches to Nile in the corner. Stark and Legend meet the same fate before Belair dumps Sky to the apron. Shayna Baszler is #11. Baszler drives a knee into Morgan’s face before teaming up with Stark to go after Valkyria. Nile catches Valkyria by surprise and eliminates her. Bayley is #12. Nile squares off with Morgan as Bayley cleans house. Sonya Deville is #13. Deville, Baszler, and Stark team up to take control of the match. Maxxine Dupri is #14. Dupri squares off against Nile and levels her with a roundhouse kick. Dupri connects with the reverse caterpillar elbow to Nile and then eliminates her. Dupri celebrates too long and gets eliminated by Deville, Baszler, and Stark. Naomi is #15. Naomi drives Stark’s head into the apron and follows up with a blockbuster to Green. Naomi and Belair eliminate Stark as Deville and Baszler get eliminated as well. Jaida Parker is #16. Parker levels Sky with a back elbow shot and then drops Bayley with a shoulder block. Green eliminates Legend but comes face to face with Belair and Naomi. Piper Niven is #17. Niven and Green square off with Belair and Naomi. Niven slams Naomi and hits a low crossbody to both Naomi and Belair. Niven catches Sky with a uranage and then accidentally eliminates Green. Natalya is #18. Natalya tries to dump Perez, but Perez lands safely on the apron. Jordynne Grace is #19. Grace tosses Parker to the apron and then eliminates her. Grace lifts Niven and hits a Death Valley Driver. Michin is #20. Michin charges into the ring but eats a Piper Driver from Niven. ALEXA BLISS IS #21. Bliss faces off with Morgan and Morgan goes for the quick elimination, but Bliss fights her way back into the ring. Zelina Vega is #22. Vega levels Sky with a knee to the face, but then Grace slams Vega into the corner. Vega and Parker head up top, and Vega hits a Code Red from the top. Candice LeRae is #23. Niven goes after Perez as Morgan tries to eliminate Belair. Stephanie Vaquer #24. Vaquer springboards into the ring and catches Bayley with a crossbody. Vaquer drops Natalya and repeatedly slams her head into the ring. Michin works over Niven in the corner as Belair and Naomi try to eliminate Bliss. TRISH STRATUS IS #25. Stratus catches Natalya with a Thesz Press and connects with a back elbow drop to Grace. Niven levels Stratus with a shoulder tackle that sends Stratus flying across the ring. Raquel Rodriguez is #26. Morgan hits Natalya with a Code Breaker on the apron that sends Natalya to the floor for the elimination. Morgan catches Bliss with a Code Breaker and eliminates her as well, much to the dismay of the crowd. Charlotte Flair is #27. Flair takes her time walking down the ramp as the action continues in the ring. Flair squares off against Grace and chops her down to the mat. Flair knocks Michin off the apron for the elimination and heads up top to for a diving crossbody to Grace and Vaquer. Giulia is #28. Giulia goes after Sky, and they end up leveling each other. Morgan and Rodriguez go after Charlotte as Giulia eliminates Grace. Nia Jax is #29. Jax pulls Vega off the apron for the elimination before even entering the ring. Jax squares off with Stratus, but Stratus diverts her attention to eliminate LeRae. Jax eliminates Stratus with some assistance from LeRae on the outside. NIKKI BELLA is #30. All of the competitors surround Nia Jax, but Jax throws all of them to the mat. Jax eliminates a handful of competitors all at once and then follows up by eliminating Morgan. Bella tries to eliminate Giulia, but Perez catches Bella with an uppercut. Perez and Giulia team up against Flair, but Perez throws Giulia off the apron for the elimination. Bella accidentally eliminates Bayley but gets quickly eliminated by Jax. The final three are Roxanne Perez, Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax. Jax lifts Perez and tries to dump her, but Flair sneaks up behind Jax and eliminates her. Perez tries to eliminate Flair from the apron, but Flair gets the upper hand to eliminate Perez and win the match.

Match Result: Charlotte Flair wins the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, last eliminating Roxanne Perez.

Match Length: 1:10:30

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



2 out of 3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

DIY (Champions) vs. Motor City Machine Guns



The match breaks down as soon as the bell rings. Shelley and Sabin dump Gargano and Ciampa to the outside, and they eat a suicide dive from Sabin. The action returns to the ring with Ciampa and Sabin as the legal men. Ciampa takes control and makes the gag to Gargano. Gargano works over Sabin and makes the quick tag back to Ciampa. Ciampa goes for a running knee shot, but Sabin counters with a clothesline. Shelley gets the tag as Gargano fakes getting the tag. Shelley things Gargano is legal and focuses on him, but Ciampa is still legal. Ciampa catches Shelley with a running knee shot and gets the first three count. Gargano does get the legal tag and double teams Shelley. Gargano works over Shelley and makes the quick tag back to Ciampa. Shelley fights back and makes the tag to Sabin, but Ciampa distracts the referee so that he doesn’t see the tag. Gargano and Ciampa double team Shelley, and Gargano gets a two count. Gargano goes for a slingshot spear, but Shelley counters with a super kick. Shelley FINALLY makes the hot tag to Sabin, and Sabin peppers Gargano with a series of punches. Sabin levels Gargano with a clothesline and then springboards to the outside to take out both Gargano and Ciampa. The action returns to the ring, and Sabin catches Gargano with a tornado DDT. Shelley gets the tag and hits Skull and Bones for the three count. Ciampa and Sabin gets the tags. Sabin ties up Ciampa in the tree of woe and hits a running drop kick. Gargano and Shelley get the tags, and Sabin and Shelley hit stereo kicks in the corner. Angelo Dawkins appears out of nowhere attacks Shelley behind the referee’s back. Ciampa gets the tag, and DIY hit Shelley with Meeting in the Middle. Ciampa makes the cover and gets the three count.

Match Result: Tommaso Ciampa defeats Alex Shelley with Meeting in the Middle.

Match Length: 14:06

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (Champion) vs. Kevin Owens





Rhodes and Owens slug it oult in the middle of the ring, and Owens levels Rhodes with a back elbow shot. Owens rolls out of the ring to retrieve a ladder, but Rhodes follows and attacks Owens on the outside. Rhodes tries to suplex Owens onto the ladder, but Owens reverses and slams Rhodes on to the ladder instead. Rhodes tosses Owens over the barricade and into the crowd. Rhodes slams a fan’s beverage into Owens’ face, but Owens slams Rhodes into a camera. Owens tosses Rhodes back to the ringside area and retrieves a ladder from under the ring. Owens props the ladder against the ring apron and launches Rhodes onto it. Owens sets up the ladder in the middle of the ring and begins to climb, but Rhodes pulls Owens back down to the mat. Owens tosses Rhodes to the outside and slams his face into the announce table. Owens uses the ladder to bridge the ring apron and the announce table. Rhodes slams Owens shoulder-first into the ring steps. Rhodes rolls back into the ring and sets up a ladder in the middle of the ring, but Owens heads back into the ring with a step ladder. Owens launches the step ladder into Rhodes, but Rhodes grabs the step ladder and launches it back at Owens. Rhodes begins to climb the large ladder in the middle of the ring, but Owens uses the step ladder to beat Rhodes back down to the mat. Owens slams Rhodes onto the step ladder, but Rhodes gets back to his feet and whips Owens into the large ladder. Rhodes climbs the ladder and gets his hands on the belts, but Owens pulls Rhodes off the ladder so that he’s dangling from the belts. Rhodes gets his feet back on the ladder, but Owens powerbombs Rhodes to the mat. The action spills out of the ring, and Owens slides another ladder into the ring. Rhodes charges back into the ring and suplexes Owens onto a ladder. Rhodes sets up a ladder in the middle of the ring and kicks off the bottom rung to use as a weapon. Owens grabs the rung and grinds it into Rhodes’ face. Owens slides yet another ladder into the ring and props it up on the ropes in the corner. Owens goes for a package piledriver, but Rhodes counters and back body drops Owens on the edge of a ladder. Rhodes sets up a ladder and begins to climb, but Owens pulls Rhodes off the ladder and powerbombs him onto the ladder in the corner. Owens begins to climb but comes back down to attack Rhodes again. Owens uses one ladder to bridge another ladder and the bottom rope. Owens puts Rhodes on the bridging ladder and starts to climb the turnbuckles, but Rhodes gets off the ladder and heads up top with Owens. Rhodes goes for a suplerplex on the bridging ladder, but Owens counters onto a fisherman suplex from the top onto the bridging ladder. Officials come to ringside to check on both Rhodes and Owens. Sami Zayn also comes to ringside to check on Owens. Rhodes and Owens get back to their feet, and Rhodes tosses Owens to the outside. Rhodes slams Owens’ face into the ring post, and Owens is busted wide open. Rhodes takes Owens up onto the announce table, but Owens goes for a package piledriver, but Rhodes counters into an Alabama Slamma onto the ladder bridging the announce table and the ring apron. Owens slams to floor with his head between the rungs of the ladder as Rhodes returns to the ring, climbs the ladder, and retrieves the belts to win the match.

Match Result: Cody Rhodes retrieves the belts to win the match.

Match Length: 25:11

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Men’s Royal Rumble Match





Rey Mysterio is #1. Penta is #2. Mysterio and Penta shake hands in a mutual show of respect before kicking off the action. They spill to the apron but both manage to roll back into the ring. Mysterio heads up top and goes for a diving hurricanrana, but Penta catches Mysterio. They tumble over the top rope and one of Penta’s feet touches the floor, but thy both successfully make it back into the ring. Chad Gable is #3. Gable tries to dump Penta, but Penta catches himself on the apron. Mysterio goes for a sunset flip, but Gable rolls through and slingshots Mysterio from the apron. Mysterio and Penta team up against Gable. Carmelo Hayes is #4. Hayes takes down Penta and then teams up with Gable to level Mysterio with double back elbow shots. Santos Escobar is #5. Escobar drops Gable with a DDT and hits Mysterio with the 619. Penta gets in Escobar’s face, but Escobar hits Penta with the Mexican Destroyer. Everyone turns on Gable and levels him with a quadruple super kick. Otis is #6. Otis slams Escobar and then goes for the worm, but Gable locks in the Ankle Lock to stop it. Otis and Gable slug it out in the middle of the ring. Bron Breakker is #7. Breakker spears Hayes and eliminates him. Breakker levels Mysterio and spears Escobar before eliminating him. Akira Tozawa is #8. Hayes attacks Tozawa on the ramp, so Tozawa can’t even enter the match. Back in Guerilla, Triple H decides that someone has to take Tozawa’s place, so he sends Speed into the match. Speed charges into the ring but eats a vicious spear from Breakker. Breakker launches Speed to the outside, but Otis (who got eliminated a few moments earlier), catches him. Otis delivers a fallaway slam to Speed onto the announce table, and Speed’s feet finally hit the floor for the elimination. Sheamus is #9. Sheamus levels Breakker and then squares off with Gable. Jimmy Uso is #10. Uso cleans house and backs it up on Penta in the corner. Sheamus tosses Uso to the apron but can’t get him to the floor. Andrade is #11. Andrade catches Penta with a springboard hurricanrana, but then Penta muscles Andrade to the apron. Sheamus, Mysterio, and Uso team up to try to eliminate Breakker, but they can’t get the job done. Jacob Fatu is #12. Fatu levels Gable with a super kick and hits Andrade with a pop-up Samoan Drop. Fatu squares off with Penta, but Penta gets the better of him. Fatu lifts both Mysterio and Penta onto his shoulders and hits a double Samoan Drop. Fatu eliminates Gable, Mysterio, and Andrade in rapid succession. Ludwig Kaiser is #13. Kaiser takes his time getting in to the ring, but when he does, he’s immediately eliminated by Penta. The Miz is #14. Miz squares off against Fatu, which is always a poor life decision. Miz goes for a springboard crossbody to Fatu, but Fatu counters into a Samoan Drop. JOE HENDRY IS #15. Hendry goes after Miz as Sheamus faces off against Fatu in the middle of the ring. Roman Reigns is #16. Reigns eliminates Sheamus and Hendry but then eats a spear from Breakker. Reigns gets back to his feet and eliminates Reigns. Only Reigns, Uso, Fatu, and Penta are left in the match at this point. Fatu eliminates Uso, so now it’s just Reigns, Fatu, and Penta. Reigns and Fatu slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Fatu beats Reigns down to the mat. Reigns gets back to his feet and catches Fatu with a spear. Drew McIntyre is #17. McIntyre stares down Reigns, and they slug it out in the middle of the ring. Fatu stomps Reigns down to the mat, and McIntyre joins him to double team Reigns. Fatu backs it up on Penta in the corner. Finn Balor is #18. Balor and McIntyre double team Reigns in the corner, but then Fatu attacks McIntyre. Shinsuke Nakamura is #19. Nakamura goes after Reigns and the faces off with Penta. Balor and Fatu double team Penta in the corner as McIntyre and Nakamura work over Reigns in another corner. Penta hits Fatu with a Mexican Destroyer, but then Balor eliminates Penta. Jey Uso is #20. Uso eliminates Nakamura as Fatu works over Reigns in the corner. AJ Styles is #21. Styles takes down McIntyre and then drops Balor. Styles connects with a clothesline to Reigns in the corner and the stares down Fatu. Fatu catches Styles with a back body drop as Balor works over Reigns in the corner. Braun Strowman is #22. Strowman faces off with Fatu and levels him with a running crossbody. Strowman eliminates Fatu, and the crowd is not happy about it. McIntyre, Balor, and Styles team up against Strowman. JOHN CENA IS #23. Cena eliminates Strowman and then quickly eliminates Balor as well. Reigns catches McIntyre with a spear and then stares down Cena. CM Punk is #24. Punk, Cena, and Reigns stare each other down in the middle of the ring. Seth Rollins is #25. Rollins completely ignores Cena and Reigns and goes right after Punk. Cena and Reigns brawl as Rollins then turns his attention to McIntyre. Dominik Mysterio is #26. Mysterio heads up top and hits Cena with a Frog Splash. Mysterio goes for Three Amigos on Reigns, but he can’t get him up. Mysterio tries to shake Reigns’ hand, but Reigns levels him in the corner. Sami Zayn is #27. Zayn catches McIntyre with the Helluva Kick and then does the same to Rollins. Zayn pounds on Punk in the corner as Reigns continues to work over Mysterio. Damian Priest is #28. Priest catches McIntyre with a roundhouse kick and follows up with a super kick to Zayn. Mysterio lands a drop kick to Priest’s back, but Priest quickly retaliates and eliminates Mysterio. LA Knight is #29. Knight heads up top and drops an elbow on Cena. Uso trades punches with Knight in the middle of the ring as Rollins, McIntyre, and Priest do the same in the corner. Zayn offers to team up with Reigns, but McIntyre tries to eliminate Zayn. Uso tries to save Zayn, but he inadvertently eliminates him with a super kick that was meant for McIntyre. Logan Paul is #30. Priest eliminates McIntyre as Rollins, Punk, and Styles all stomp on Paul in the corner. Knight shoves Paul off the apron, but Paul leaps all the way to the announce table to avoid elimination. Priest gets eliminated as Paul finds himself stranded on the announce table. Styles dumps Knight for the elimination as Paul leaps from the announce table to the barricade and then to the ring steps. Styles goes for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Paul knocks him off the top rope and to the outside for the elimination. We’re down to Cena, Punk, Reigns, Rollins, Uso, and Paul. Rollins hits Uso with the Pedigree as Reigns levels Cena with a Superman Punch. Reigns and Rollins stare at each other from across the ring. Reigns and Rollins trade punches in the middle of the ring. Rollins goes for a Stomp, but Reigns moves out of the way. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch, but Rollins evades. Reigns tries to clothesline Rollins to the outside, but Rollins catches himself on the top rope. Punk sneaks up behind Reigns and Rollins and eliminates them both. Paul eliminates Punk, and Punk and Rollins continue brawling at ringside. The final three in the match are Cena, Uso, and Paul. Rollins gets in Paul Heyman’s face and then hits a Stomp on Reigns on the ring steps. Rollins again attacks Punk and has to be pulled away by officials. Uso and Paul trade punches in the middle of the ring. Cena whips Paul to the corner and lands a running back elbow shot. Cena lifts both Paul and Uso, but Uso slides off and super kicks Paul. Cena clotheslines Paul to the outside for the elimination, and now we’re down to John Cena and Jey Uso. Cena and Uso slug it out in the middle of the ring. Cena hits the shoulder tackle and the Protobomb. Cena hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle and goes for an Attitude Adjustment, but Uso counters into a super kick. Uso lands another super kick and follows up with a spear. Cena dumps Uso to the apron, but Uso catches himself on the ropes. Cena ends up on the apron, and they brawl on the apron. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment on the apron, but Uso slides back over the top rope and shoves Cena to the floor to win the match.

Match Result: Jey Uso wins the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, last eliminating John Cena.

Match Length: 1:20:16

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½