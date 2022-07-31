Slimmer’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 Report. We are live in beautiful Nashville, Tennessee. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. Next up is a video package for Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin followed by a video package for The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day. We head to a video package for Logan Paul vs. The Miz before breaking down the card one more time.



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Becky Lynch



Belair and Lynch circle each other to start, and Lynch quickly catches Belair in a standing side headlock. Belair gets the rear waist lock takedown, but Lynch transitions to a front face lock and fights back to her feet. Belair goes for a leap frog, but Lynch grabs a leg and dumps Belair face-first to the mat. Lynch turns to her attention to Belair’s arm and wrenches it hard. Lynch continues her assault on Belair’s arm, but Belair fights back with a drop kick and a standing moonsault. Lynch rolls to the outside to regroup, but Belair follows her. Belair goes for the KOD onto the barricade, but Lynch grabs Belair’s arm in the arm and drives her arm into the barricade. Lynch climbs onto the barricade and connects with a leg drop onto Belair and the barricade. Lynch rolls Belair back into the ring and hits the Bexploder suplex. Lynch goes for the Disarm-her and then rolls Belair into a pinning predicament for a two count. Lynch heads up top and goes for a diving leg drop, but Belair catches Lynch in mid-air and counters into a powerbomb. The action spills to the outside and Belair goes for a Glam Slam onto the apron, but Lynch blocks. Belair posts Lynch’ shoulder and hits a suplex on the outside before rolling Lynch back into the ring. Lynch heads up to the second rope and goes for a diving crossbody, but Belair rolls through and lifts Lynch. Belair can’t fully press Lynch, but Lynch drags Belair to the corner to hit Diamond Dust for a long two count. Lynch goes for a huricanrana, but Belair blocks and dumps Lynch face-first to the mat. Belair goes for the KOD, but Lynch counters into the Disarm-her. Belair drags Lynch to the outside and hits the KOD on the outside. Lynch BARELY beats the referee’s count back into the ring, but she looks spent. Belair again goes for the KOD, but Lynch lands on her feet. Belair hits a spinebuster and heads up top. Lynch heads up top with Belair, pulls her back to the mat, and hits the Manhandle Slam for a looong two count. Belair rolls up Lynch but only gets a two count. Belair and Lynch head up top and Lynch sets up for a second-rope Manhandle Slam, but Belair counters into a second-rope Spanish Fly. Belair hits the KOD and finally gets the three count. After the match, Lynch extends her hand in a show of respect, and Belair accepts the handshake. Belair and Lynch hug as Lynch finally accepts that she’s been bested. But then… HERE COMES BAYLEY!!! Bayley stands at ringside… BUT HERE COMES DAKOTA KAI!!! I’m so pumped to see Kai get a chance to shine on the big stage. Bayley and Kai stand at ringside… BUT HERE COMES IO SHIRAI!!! It sounds like Io is now known as Io Sky. I LOVE this NXT women’s stable Bayley looks to have formed. Bayley, Kai, and Sky head into the ring and get in Belair’s face, but Lynch heads back into the ring to stand beside Belair and even the odds. Belair and Lynch say they’re happy to go 2-on-3, but Bayley, Kai, and Sky leave the ring and head to the back instead.

Match Result: Bianca Belair defeats Becky Lynch with the KOD.

Match Length: 15:10

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Logan Paul vs. The Miz w/ Maryse and Tommaso Ciampa



Paul and Miz circle each other to start, and Miz quickly catches Paul with an arm wringer into a side headlock takedown. Paul fights back with a fireman’s carry takedown and then peppers Miz’ ribs with a volley of jabs. Paul leap frogs Miz and then rolls him up for a two count. Paul clotheslines Miz to the outside and hits a moonsault from the apron to the outside. Not gonna lie, that looks really good. The action returns to the ring, and Miz regains control with a volley of chops in the corner. Paul switches positions and lights up Miz with a volley of chops of his own. Miz ties up Paul in the corner and hits a Code Breaker off the second rope. Miz chokes Paul across the middle rope and then distracts the referee while Ciampa cheap shots Paul. Miz locks in a rear chin lock and then goes to work with corner kicks. Paul side steps Miz’ patented corner clothesline, and Miz’ knee slams into the turnbuckle. Paul heads up to the second rope and hits a Blockbuster. Paul levels Miz with a clothesline and follows up with a running power slam. Paul lands his own It Kicks and then locks in the Figure Four Leg Lock, but Miz makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Paul heads up top and hits a diving crossbody followed by a standing moonsault for a two count. AJ Styles’ music hits, and Styles attacks Ciampa at ringside. Styles beats Ciampa away from ringside, evening the odds for Paul. Back in the ring, Paul hits the Phenomenal Forearm for another two count. The action spills to the outside, and Paul clears off the announce table. Paul puts Miz on the announce table, heads back into the ring, and heads up top. PAUL HITS A DIVING FROG SPLASH FROM THE TOP ROPE THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE!!! That was absolutely gorgeous. Paul rolls Miz back into the ring and makes the cover, but Maryse distracts the referee. Miz goes for a cheap shot while Paul tries to get the referee’s attention, but Paul ducks and hits Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale for the three count.

Match Result: Logan Paul defeats The Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Match Length: 14:16

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



United States Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (Champion) vs. Theory



Theory attacks Lashley with the MitB briefcase before the bell rings. Theory beats Lashley to the mat, but Lashley still says he can go. The bell ring, and the match officially begins. Theory takes the fight right to Lashley and hits a rolling Blockbuster. Theory goes for a suplex, but Lashley tries to reverse, but Theory floats over and lands on his feet. Lashley catches Theory with a choke slam, so Theory rolls out of the ring. Theory grabs the MitB briefcase and tries to head to the back, but Lashley cuts him off and whips him into the barricade. Lashley whips Theory into the barricade a second time and then rolls him back into the ring. Theory fights back with a standing drop kick and gets a two count. Lashley and Theory slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Lashley takes control with a running power slam. Lashley charges at Theory in the corner, but Theory leap frogs him, and Lashley posts him self in the corner. Theory rolls toward Lashley, but Lashley catches him in the Hurt Lock and gets the submission.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Theory with the Hurt Lock.

Match Length: 4:42

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



No Disqualification Tag Team Match

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day w/ Rhea Ripley



All four men go at it to start, but finally the referee regains control as Dominik and Balor are legal. Balor chokes Dominik across the second rope and makes the tag to Priest. Priest hits a running leg drop and wrenches the neck with his knee in Dominik’s back. Priest levels Dominik with a kick to the side of the head and follows up with a back elbow shot in the corner. Balor gets the tag and goes for Three Amigos, but Dominik creates enough distance to halt Balor’s momentum. Balor makes the tag to Priest as Dominik FINALLY makes the hot tag to Rey. Rey heads up top and hits a diving seated senton. Rey knocks Balor off the apron and drops Priest with a wheelbarrow bulldog. Rey rips a chair away from Balor and drops Priest with a volley of chair shots to the back. Rey slides to the outside with the chair and levels Balor. Rey heads back into the ring, but Priest regains control and makes the tag to Balor. Balor goes for the Coup de Grâce, but Dominik distracts him. Priest gets the tag and delivers South of Heaven to Rey… but then the lights go out. The fires erupt. EDGE IS BACK!!! Edge marches to the ring as Priest heads up the aisle to meet him. SPEAR TO BALOR! SPEAR TO PRIEST! The Mysterios delivery a double 619 to Balor, and Rey finishes him off with a slingshot splash for the three count.

Match Result: Rey Mysterio defeat Finn Balor with a slingshot splash.

Match Length: 11:04

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin



Corbin shoves McAfee, but McAfee immediately responds with a super kick. McAfee heads up top and hits a diving hurricanrana from the second rope. McAfee clotheslines Corbin to the outside and slams his head into the ring post. McAfee rolls Corbin back into the ring and takes him up top. McAfee heads up top and sets up for a superplex, but Corbin shoves McAfee of the top, but McAfee lands on his feet. McAfee takes a moment to celebrate his safe landing but east a diving drop kick from Corbin. Corbin dumps McAfee to the outside and slams him into the barricade. Corbin whips McAfee into the barricade a second time and then rolls him back into the ring. Corbin make the cover but only gets a two count. Corbin hits Deep Six but again only gets a two count. Corbin charges at McAfee, but McAfee side steps him, and Corbin slides to the outside. McAfee dives onto Corbin on the outside, but Corbin dumps McAfee onto the announce table. Corbin pounds on McAfee on the announce table and then shoves Michael Cole for good measure. Corbin rolls McAfee back into the ring and heads to the top, but McAfee leaps all the way to the top and hits a superplex. McAfee makes the cover but only gets a two count. McAfee and Corbin slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Corbin misses when he charges at McAfee and posts himself in the corner. Corbin tumbles to the outside, so McAfee heads up top, damn near completely loses his balance, and hits a Swanton Bomb to Corbin on the outside. McAfee rolls Corbin back into the ring and once again heads up top. Corbin gets back to his feet, so McAfee leaps over him. Corbin accidentally bumps the referee, so McAfee punts Corbin below the belt while the referee is down. The referee gets back to his feet, and McAfee heads up to the second rope for a diving Code Red for the three count.

Match Result: Pat McAfee defeats Happy Corbin with a diving Code Red.

Match Length: 10:43

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (Champions) vs. The Street Profits



Dawkins and Jimmy start the match, and Jeff Jarrett (who evidently borrowed his referee shirt from HBK…) immediately shows that he will assert his authority in this match. Jey gets the tag and takes control of Dawkins before making the quick tag back to Jimmy. Jimmy grabs the rear chin lock and then drags Dawkins to the mat with a side headlock. Jimmy backs it up in the corner but eats a spinning kick from Dawkins. Jimmy makes the tag to Jey as Dawkins finally makes the tag to Ford. Ford hits a diving crossbody from the top and follows up with a spinning kick to the side of the head. Ford follows up with a back suplex and a standing moonsault for a two count. Ford goes for a back suplex, but Jey tries to counter into a back suplex of his own, but Ford creates distance and hits a standing blockbuster for another two count. Jey regains control with a pop-up neck breaker, but Dawkins gets the tag and dives onto both Usos on the outside. Jimmy gets the tag but eats a double team pounce as Dawkins makes the tag back to Ford. Ford makes the quick tag back to Dawkins, and Dawkins eats a super kick from Jimmy. Jimmy tags Jey, and Jey drops Dawkins before making the quick tag back to Jimmy. Jimmy heads up top and hits the Uso Splash for a two count. Jey gets the tag and the Usos head up top in opposite corners. The Usos hit a double Uso Splash, but Ford make the save. Ford gets the tag and hits From the Heavens, but Jey kicks out at two. Ford gest in Double J’s for not making the three count before making the tag to Dawkins. Ford eats stereo super kicks from the Usos. The Usos whip Ford into the barricade and then drop Dawkins with stereo super kicks on the outside. The Usos roll Dawkins back into the ring, hit stereo super kicks one more time, and finish Dawkins with the 1D.

Match Result: Jimmy Uso defeats Angelo Dawkins with the 1D.

Match Length: 13:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ****

Riddle comes through the crowd, heads into the ring, and calls out Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Rollins heads toward the ring, and Riddle meets him in the aisle. Riddle and Rollins brawl into the ring, but Rollins gets the best of Riddle and hits the Stomp. Officials check on Riddle as other officials escort Rollins to the back.



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan (Champion) vs. Ronda Rousey



Rousey judo throws Morgan to start and then peppers her with jabs in the corner. Rousey lands a leaping knee to the jaw and throws her to the mat for a two count. Rousey lifts Morgan onto her shoulder, but Morgan counters into a Code Breaker. Morgan tries to roll Rousey into a pinning predicament, but Rousey rolls through and goes for an arm bar, but Morgan counters into the Rings of Saturn. Rousey again goes for the arm bar, but Morgan counters into a crucifix driver for a two count. Rousey locks in the arm bar, but Morgan makes it to the ropes. Medics check on Morgan’s injured arm, but Morgan say she can go. Rousey immediately catches Morgan with a flying arm bar, but Morgan stacks Rousey with her shoulders on the mat. Morgan taps to the arm bar, but the referee makes the three count on Rousey’s shoulders. Morgan gets the win, but the replay clearly shows that Morgan tapped before the three count. After the match, Rousey snaps and attacks both Morgan and the referee.

Match Result: Liv Morgan defeats Ronda Rousey by stacking her while in an arm bar.

Match Length: 4:38

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reings (Champion) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Brock Lesnar



Lesnar drives a tractor with a front-end loader to the ring, so there’s a good chance it’ll come into play at some point in the match. Lesnar climbs up onto the loader during the ring announcement and then dives onto Reigns before the match even begins. The bell rings, and Lesnar tosses Reigns out of the ring. Lesnar drags Reigns onto the ring steps and delivers a belly-to-belly suplex off the steps. Lesnar dumps Reigns over the barricade and suplexes him onto a support structure. Lesnar goes for an F5 on the support structure, but Reigns blocks and shoves Lesnar into a steel truss. Lesnar tosses Reigns off the support structure and dumps him back into the ringside area. Lesnar tries to leap to the top of the barricade but slips off and instead just hops over. German suplex on the outside! Lesnar sets up a table at ringside, but Heyman distracts Lesnar long enough for Reigns to hit a Samoan Drop through the table. Reings picks up the ring steps and drives them into Lesnar’s face. Reigns sets up a second table and side slams Lesnar through it. The referee begins his ten count, but Lesnar just tells him to shut up. Reigns rolls Lesnar back into the ring and hits the Superman Punch, but he can’t take Lesnar of his feet. Reigns hits a seconds Superman Punch, but Lesnar is still on his feet. Reigns connects with a spear and goes for a second spear, but Lesnar blocks and dumps Reings to the outside. Lesnar picks up Reigns and slams him into a piece of broken table. Lesnar gets into the tractor and lowers the loader to the ground. Lesnar heads back toward Reigns and slams another piece of table into Reigns’ face. Reigns uses the ring steps to pull himself back to his feet just before the ten count. Lesnar dumps Reigns into the loader and lifts it high into the air. Lesnar positions the loader over the ring and dumps Reigns to the mat. Reigns again makes it to his feet, so Lesnar heads back into the ring and hits a German suplex. Lesnar hits another German suplex, but Reigns makes it back to his feet. Lesnar delivers an F5, but Reigns again makes it back to his feet. Lesnar goes for a second F5, but Reigns counters into the guillotine, but Lesnar reverses into a guillotine of his own. Lesnar drags Reigns to the mat and grapevines the body. The referee says Reigns is out, so he makes Lesnar release the hold and begins his count. Reigns BARELY makes it back to his feet, so Lesnar again gets in the tractor. LESNAR USES THE TRACTOR TO MOVE THE RING!!! LESNAR LIFTS THE RING WITH THE TRACTOR AND DUMPS REIGNS TO THE OUTSIDE!!! This is insanity, but it’s a hell of a sight to see. Lesnar clears off the announce table, but suddenly the Usos attack Lesnar. Lesnar fights off the Usos and then returns his attention to Reigns. Paul Heyman gets in Lesnar’s face… F5 TO HEYMAN THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE!!! Reigns spears Lesnar, but they both get back to their feet. HERE COMES THEORY!!! Theory levels Reigns with the MitB briefcase, but before he can officially cash in, Lesnar hits him with an F5. Reigns again spears Lesnar on the outside, but Lesnar makes it back to his feet. Reigns beats Lesnar to the ground with the MitB briefcase, but Lesnar again makes it back to his feet. Reigns slams the title into Lesnar’s face, but Lesnar miraculously makes it back to his feet once again. Reigns slams the title into Lesnar’s face once again, and then Reigns and the Usos bury Lesnar under the wreckage of the announce table and ring steps. That’s finally enough to keep Lesnar on the ground for the ten count, and Reigns wins the match.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar when Lesnar can’t get back to his feet by the count of ten.

Match Length: 22:57

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½