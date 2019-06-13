wrestling / News

Smackdown Apparently Getting New Logo For FOX Debut in October (Pic)

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It looks like Smackdown will be getting a new logo when it moves to FOX in October. A Twitter user shared an ad from FOX Sports which features a new logo and advertises Smackdown stars Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Bayley and Charlotte Flair. You can see the photos below.

Smackdown moves to FOX this fall, with the first episode airing on the network on October 4th.

