wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Featured In New FOX Ad, WWE Stars Set For Double Dare, Kane Autobiography Coming In November
March 21, 2019 | Posted by
– After the newly completed sale of 20th Century Fox to Disney, the FOX Network released a new ad promoting their future. WWE Smackdown, which will move to the network in the fall, is included in the ad.
– Nickelodeon’s game show Double Dare will have a “WWE Superstars Week” starting April 8. There’s no word on which stars will appear.
– Kane’s book will be released on November 26 through Center Street Publishing. WWE will not have a part in the release.
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Reveals How He Botched His Last Big Royal Rumble Spot and Almost Eliminated Himself
- Cody Rhodes Files New Trademarks For Old WCW Shows Including Bash at the Beach
- New Day Contemplate Leaving WWE After What Happened To Kofi Kingston On Smackdown
- Lana: ‘No One Is Going To Tell Me What To Do Or Wear’