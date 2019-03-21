wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Featured In New FOX Ad, WWE Stars Set For Double Dare, Kane Autobiography Coming In November

March 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After the newly completed sale of 20th Century Fox to Disney, the FOX Network released a new ad promoting their future. WWE Smackdown, which will move to the network in the fall, is included in the ad.

– Nickelodeon’s game show Double Dare will have a “WWE Superstars Week” starting April 8. There’s no word on which stars will appear.

– Kane’s book will be released on November 26 through Center Street Publishing. WWE will not have a part in the release.

