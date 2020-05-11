wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Hacker Reveals New Message at Money in the Bank, Promo For WrestleMania III Recall on FOX Sports 1

May 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Message Smackdown Hacker

– Smackdown’s mysterious hacker unveiled a new message at Money in the Bank. You can see video below of the vignette, in which the hacker said that no one is safe and the truth shall be heard:

– WWE posted a new promo for this week’s WrestleMania III Recall airing on FOX Sports 1. The three-hour special will air on the network leading into WWE Backstage on Tuesday night:

