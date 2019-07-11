Sofia Alonso To Be In Charge Of CMLL After Paco Alonso’s Death

It was reported last week that CMLL owner Francisco (Paco) Alonso Lutteroth passed away at the age of 67 after decades of running the company. Medio Tiempo reports that Paco’s daughter Sofia Alonso is now the new president of the company, which was announced during the CMLL Informa program. Sofia also revealed that the news of Paco’s death was kept hidden almost an entire day to respect his memory. The cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest.

She said: “Unfortunately, this is the way I present taking me by my father, the company has appointed me as the director of CMLL. It’s the worst way that I would have liked to this position. I think I paid this position in advance and what could cost me the most in life that is the love of my father.“