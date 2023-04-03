wrestling / News
Sol Ruca Says She Was The Cinnamoji At WrestleMania 39 Night One
April 3, 2023 | Posted by
We now know the identity of the Cinnamoji from Rey Mysterio’s WrestleMania 39 entrance, and it was Sol Ruca. The NXT star posted to Instagram on Monday to reflect on her WrestleMania week, noting that she was coaching a tryout last week and then donned the Cinnamon Toast Crunch costume for Mysterio’s entrance on night one.
Ruca wrote:
Swipe to see my WrestleMania debut —
What. A. Week.
A little over a year ago I started at the wwe performance center. Last week I was in LA coaching a tryout. Total full circle moment being in my hometown and on the other side of the tryout. So thankful for all the opportunities and friendships I’ve gotten over the past year and SO STOKED I got to be the cinnamoji for @619iamlucha entrance. —-
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Says That He Owns Up To All of His Mistakes, Says WWE Would Have Sold Even if Scandal Didn’t Happen
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: How Much Triple H Made, New Stock Symbol, More
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More
- Sheamus Shares Pic With Drew McIntyre Backstage After WrestleMania 39 Match