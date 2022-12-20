Sol Ruca On How She Got a WWE Tryout, Triple H Praising Her Finisher

Sol Ruca is a member of the NXT roster, and she recently talked about trying out for the company and getting praise online from Triple H. Ruca spoke with Fox News Digital for a new interview, and you can find some highlights below:

On not having wrestling experience before WWE: “I babysat these kids who were like huge fans. They would trey and bodyslam each other all the time and they had all the rings, all the action figures. I obviously knew who all the biggest stars were but that was kind of the extent of what I knew. As soon as I got the tryout, I liked Google searched a bunch of stuff and I watched some of like the highlight reels from previous tryouts just to know what I was getting myself into.

“And, I actually have a video that my boyfriend has of me where I’m in the kitchen and I learned how to get up like the wrestling way and I like showed him because that’s one of the things you do on the first day is learn how to get up. And I knew how to do the rolls with my gymnastics background. I didn’t have to worry about the rolls so much but those little things that are so big in wrestling, I kind of wanted to at least know what I was getting myself into before showing up.”

On being contacted by WWE: “I got a DM on Instagram from the WWE recruiting page and at first I thought it was not real because I didn’t know how people got into WWE. I wasn’t a super big fan at the time. So, when I saw that, I was like there’s no way. So, I showed my boyfriend and he’s like you have to do this. That’s insane. I looked into it and figured like, if I go to the tryout and don’t make it, it’s one of hell of a story to tell people. I got the opportunity to try out, how crazy is that? If I do make it, then we’ll see what happens.”

On her training experience: “It was a bit of a struggle at first, definitely a huge learning curve being able to have those moments in the ring and being able to be a character in the ring whereas like sports, you’re supposed to be serious the whole time. If you’re talking and making facial expressions and that type of stuff is a big no-no. Learning how to do that and being comfortable with that was like the biggest learning curve.

“But now that I’m here, I’m slowly but surely finding that love for it. I just think that everything that I’ve been through and all the sports that I’ve done, and even social media entertainment aspects, has led me to this. I wish I would’ve been involved in WWE before, at least been a bigger fan. But now that I’m here, I’m like, this is exactly what I should be doing.”

On Triple H praising her finisher on Twitter: “When I saw that I literally didn’t even know what to do. I was like, ‘Oh my God, do I reply to him? Do I quote tweet?’ Like, I was freaking out. It’s like insane. Especially it being on Level Up, which is like the development of NXT. It was crazy. I did not expect it to go viral. I was shocked.”