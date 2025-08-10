Solo Sikoa Claims the Bloodline Story Is In Its ‘Third Inning’

If Solo Sikoa is to be believed, the story of the Bloodline isn’t going to be over any time soon. The WWE US Champion told Wrestlezone that the story is only in it’s third inning. For those who don’t follow baseball, that means there’s six to go.

He said: “I think it’s just keep the fans guessing. Everybody thought the Bloodline story was done. Me and Roman fought [and they thought it was done], but we were just getting started. I’m not even done yet, I’m not close to being done. I don’t know if anyone remembers Paul Heyman saying it’s [still] the third inning. It’s the third inning. I mean, to me it is. There’s still plenty more to come. I still think that means for both sides too, with [Heyman] and Roman and what they got going on, and us too. For Paul to say that, he’s not even here and we’re not on the same team, but it’s the third inning. We’re just getting started.“