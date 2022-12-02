Solo Sikoa Responds To Ricky Starks’ Recent Praise, Says He’s A Fan Of His

As previously reported, AEW’s Ricky Starks recently praised WWE’s Solo Sikoa, saying he’s a ‘big fan’ and Sikoa is a ‘beast.’ In an interview with Superstar Crossover, Sikoa returned the love and acknowledged Starks’ praise.

He said: “That’s big, man. I didn’t know he said that. Shout out to Ricky Starks. I know who he is. I’m also a fan of his mic work, man. He knows how to use a microphone. He knows how to get down, you know. I think it’s cool. I think it just shows respect, man. At the end of the day, we both know, and everybody knows this. This is a hard business to do. Not everybody can do it. If it was easy, everybody would do it, but everybody doesn’t do it. I think when one worker shows love to another one, especially in a different company, I think that’s much respect. At least that’s what I think. That’s cool, man. Shout out to Ricky Starks.”