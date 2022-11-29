AEW’s Ricky Starks Praises Work of WWE’s Solo Sikoa

– AEW star Ricky Starks had high praise for WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa yesterday on his Twitter, writing, “Big fan. He’s a beast” Sikoa is coming off a main event appearance at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event.

At the premium live event, Solo Sikoa was part of The Bloodline team against The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. The Bloodline was victorious in the main event WarGames match. Starks was reacting to an image of Sikoa’s pose for his entrance at Survivor Series, which fans on social media have been comparing to Starks’.

Starks added that he’s a big fan of Roman Reigns as well. You can view his tweets below.

Big fan. He’s a beast https://t.co/Ljf6Dc1gZs — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) November 29, 2022