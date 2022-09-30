wrestling / News
Some Talent Reportedly Set To Miss Tonight’s Smackdown
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will be affected by Hurricane Ian, with some talent set to miss the show. While the WON did not list specific names that will not be at the Winnipeg-set taping, it was noted that “at least some talent” who live in the area of Orlando won’t make the taping.
WWE was said to be concerned about their talent in Florida and their ability to get to Smackdown as well as this weekend’s live events in Bismarck, North Dakota as well as Regina and Saskatoon.
