Son Of Sweet Georgia Brown Defends The Fabulous Moolah

In a new video interview (via Wrestling Inc), Michael McCoy, the son of Sweet Georgia Brown (Susie Mae McCoy), defended allegations against the Fabulous Moolah. Back in 2006, The Free Times and Metro reported that Brown, who was Moolah’s first black student, told her daughter she was “raped, given drugs and made an addict,” in an attempt to control her. She said she didn’t spend time with her family after becoming popular. She said she was abducted and taken away when it was time to leave her family visit. She remembered her mother not being allowed to have her own bank account, being hit and dragged back to the car after visiting family and more. Brown told her daughter that she got “odd knocks on the door at strange hours,” being forced to take off her dress and being beaten to the point of her eyes swelling shut when she didn’t do what she was told.

McCoy, meanwhile, said that when trying to find his father (believed to be Buddy Lee, the former husband of Moolah who promoted Brown, he met with Moolah to get questions answered. During the meeting she was affectionate and spoke kindly of Brown. While Moolah kept saying he was “like a son to her,” she eventually backed out of another meeting and stopped taking his calls.

McCoy still had good things to say about Moolah in the new interview. He said he was trying to get closure of who his father was, not for “what happened back in the 60s or 50s, or even the early 70s,” because that wasn’t his problem. He thought Moolah was helpful, saying that “all roads lead to Nashville,” where Buddy Lee and his wife Rita Cortez (who trained with Brown and caused the end of Lee’s marriage to Moolah) lived. This happened after he asked about a photo of Lee, Brown and R&B star Brook Benton on Moolah’s wall.

He added: “People putting out stories that Moolah used my mother as a prostitute, she caused my mother to be on drugs. And I come to say today that that’s not true. That’s not true at all. Especially knowing the Moolah that I had grew to know. That who treated me real nice. Who invited me into her home, stayed in contact with me, and even before she died, she even embraced me with love.”

He said he’s not “a fake or a phony,” and no one is forcing him to defend Moolah. He added: “Moolah did the right thing, and she helped my mother.”

When asked why his sister had a bad opinion of Moolah, McCoy said she’s older and didn’t want Brown to leave after being able to see her family for 15-20 minutes and going back to the road. He said: “My sister used to cry all the time because she wanted to be with my mother. If anybody know anything about the times in the 60s, you know, it was tough. I’m not saying Buddy Lee did anything wrong, I’m not saying Moolah did anything wrong, but as being a wife back in the 60s, even if Moolah knew anything that was going on, she wasn’t in a position to say anything. Wives didn’t say nothing. They just went along with what they husbands told them.”

He said that if wrestlers were victims of Moolah drugging, robbing and prostituting them, they would have left. He said he doesn’t know for sure that Buddy Lee is his father, but he thinks Moolah should be honored and not removed from things like the Wrestlemania Women’s battle royal because she “paved the way for women’s wrestlers” and “was the greatest.”