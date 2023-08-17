– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett defeated Jeff Hardy to win the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match. AEW released a video featuring Jarrett and his crew in the aftermath, and Sonjay Dutt goes off on The Hardys, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy. Jeff Jarrett also put out the challenge to The Hardys to find someone to face Satnam Singh.

Sonjay Dutt stated, “I’m talking to you specifically Hardy Boys! I’m talking to you, Ethan! I’m talking to you, Isiah! You had the audacity to step foot in Jeff Jarrett’s town, Nashville, Tennessee! My adopted hometown of Nashville! You’re gonna step foot to us? Well, we wipe the floor with your blood. I’m telling you right now. It’s not over Hardy Boys. It’s not over until we take out each Hardy Boy! Jeff! Matt! Your children! We don’t care! Your wife! Ethan, Isiah? You guys are all done! We are not resting until you guys are out of our hair!”

After Dutt’s rant, Jay Lethal chimed in. He added, “Sonjay, Sonjay, the late, great Tina Turner said it best herself, when she said, ‘You’ve got what you wanted now you don’t want what you’ve got.’ And Hardys Boys, what you don’t want, now what you’ve got, is a fight with the greatest group in professional wrestling. Nobody can hold a candle to anything that we can do, and we proved that tonight! You’ll go home tonight the losers, and we’re gonna party because we’re with the King of Nashville right now!”

Finally, Jeff Jarrett weighed in: “One final word! You have proven Jeff Hardy, you have proven Matt Hardy, there is no equalizer for this man [Satnam Singh]! He turned the tide tonight. You boys go find ya somebody that can settle the score with him, and we’ll bring it once and for all! My hometown, you tried to get the job done, you didn’t do it! Hard Boys! Saddle up because we’re going to ride your asses right out of town again!”

It looks like The Hardys will now need their own big man or equalizer to deal with Satnam Singh and the rest of Jeff Jarrett’s group. You can check out that clip below: