Sonjay Dutt Praises Kyle Fletcher as the ‘Future of Wrestling’

– During a recent interview with Mike Jones, AEW’s Sonjay Dutt had high praise for Kyle Fletcher, calling him the future of wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sonjay Dutt on Kyle Fletcher: The first person that comes to my mind is Kyle Fletcher. I’ve been a big proponent and fan of Kyle’s progression over the last couple of years. From the day he first stepped foot in AEW as part of the United Empire, fast forward that to today and the type of man he is, not just in the ring, but outside the ring. He has matured immensely.”

On Fletcher’s star rising daily: “His star is rising day by day. Victories over Will Ospreay, Okada. You can’t put a price tag on that, the combination of all of that. He’s gotten himself in incredible shape. He’s over six foot tall. He’s in his 20s. To me, he’s not just the future of AEW, but I think he’s the future of pro wrestling.”