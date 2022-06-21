Sonny Kiss Wants Promoters to Push LGBTQ+ Talent Beyond Just Pride Month

Sonny Kiss believes that queer representation goes beyond just Pride Month, wanting to see LGBTQ+ talent pushed year-round. Kiss recently spoke with Hollywood Life for a new interview and talked about the importance of Pride Month as well as representation being a year-round matter. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the attitude for Pride Month in 2022: “I think the overall vibe and attitude this year is – let’s just keep doing what needs to be done, and that’s delivering the message of what PRIDE truly is and means. Many people think it’s some sort of contest or a way to throw our identities/sexuality in people’s faces. We have PRIDE to celebrate triumphs, to educate people, to explore more about ourselves and others who may have had a similar journey – it’s a beautiful time of year.”

On the importance of pushing queer talent in sports: “There are no longer any ceilings for us. We are making it happen in all facets. I would like to see all LGBTQ+ professional athletes, signed and unsigned, to keep being seen as sellable and pushed into the mainstream outlets all year round and not just during Pride Month.”

On her Pride 2022 message for readers: “Please remember that there are no longer any ceilings for us. We are making it happen in all facets. From fashion to pop culture to sports and professional wrestling – we are IT! We always have been. Keep pushing! You are more than capable.”