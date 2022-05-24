wrestling / News

Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results 05.23.22: IWTV Title Defended, Anthony Henry, AC Mack

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Uncharted Territory Image Credit: Sourtheast First

Southeast First and IWTV hosted season four, episode three of its Uncharted Territory series on May 23 from the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee live on IWTV. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack (c) def. Marcus Mathers

* Jaden Newman def. Shazza McKenzie

* BoJack def. Sean Campbell

* Kevin Ku def. BK Westbrook

* Anthony Henry def. Brandon Williams

* Bill’s Gettin Paid (Billie Starkz & Billy Tipton) def. Wrestling’s Cutest Couple (Hunter Drake & Kenzie Paige)

* Discovery Gauntlet: Merrik Donovan def. Diego Hill

* Adam Priest def. AKIRA

