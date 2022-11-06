wrestling / News
Southern Honor Wrestling SHW 45 Full Results 11.04.2022: SHW Anything Goes Championship, Tag Team Championship, & More
The SHW 45 event was hosted by Southern Honor Wrestling on November 4 in Canton, GA. You can see the complete results (via Ryan Torres) and a highlight below.
*Gunner Miller defeated Carlie Bravo (w/ Happy Madness)
*Owen Knight defeated Zicky Dice
*30 Minute Iron Man (w/ Special Referee Todd Sexton): Kyle Matthews (4) defeated Chip Day (3)
*Joe Black defeated Ashton Starr
*SHW Tag Team Championships: Happy Madness (Sunny Daze & Sal Rinauro) defeated Adam Jacobs & Jordan Kingsley
*SHW Championship (Anything Goes): Krule defeated Tank (w/ The Reverend)
Gotta love Outlaw Mud Shows @SHonorWrestling #SHW pic.twitter.com/toDRo5GQiQ
— Ryan Torres (@TurboCHUBZ) November 5, 2022
