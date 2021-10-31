wrestling / News

Special Halloween Edition of Being the Elite Streams Tomorrow

October 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Being the Elite

The official Twitter page for the Young Bucks’ Youtube series Being the Elite announced a special Halloween episode for tomorrow. The episode, called ‘Elite Game’, debuts at 12 PM ET.

It’s possible that this will be a take on the popular Netflix series Squid Game, as it was previously reported the Elite’s costumes were going to reference it, before it was changed to Ghostbusters at the last minute.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Being The Elite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading