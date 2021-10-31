wrestling / News
Special Halloween Edition of Being the Elite Streams Tomorrow
October 30, 2021 | Posted by
The official Twitter page for the Young Bucks’ Youtube series Being the Elite announced a special Halloween episode for tomorrow. The episode, called ‘Elite Game’, debuts at 12 PM ET.
It’s possible that this will be a take on the popular Netflix series Squid Game, as it was previously reported the Elite’s costumes were going to reference it, before it was changed to Ghostbusters at the last minute.
A special #BTE Halloween episode titled “Elite Game” premieres tomorrow at 12:00 PM EST.
— Being the Elite (@BeingTheElite) October 31, 2021
