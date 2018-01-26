 

Speculation On Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose Missing Wrestlemania

January 26, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Daniel Bryan’s Daniel Bryan WWE Smackdown

We reported earlier today that WWE has released the full schedule for Wrestlemania 34 AXXESS, including the VIP signings. Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose were listed on the Sunday signings, which has caused speculation about their Wrestlemania status.

According to WrestleVotes (who has broken news in the past) on Twitter, the Sunday signins usually consist of those who are not going to be on the actual show.

If this is true, then that would seem to put a stop to the rumors that Daniel Bryan is winning the Royal Rumble. The rumors started after betting odds showed Bryan as one of the favorites, although that seems to have died off some. As for Ambrose, he’s currently dealing with an injury.

