– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, AEW star Speedball Mike Bailey discussed his Triple Threat Match against Kenny Omega and Ricochet at AEW Dynasty and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mike Bailey on AEW Dynasty match: “Man, I cannot tell you about how much I loved that match. I thought it was perfect. I thought we nailed every single aspect of it. I mean, Kenny Omega, obviously, I think is one of the best wrestlers in the world, if not the best wrestler in the world. Him and [Kazuchika] Okada are, which is — it’s been fantastic to have both of my pay-per-view matches in AEW already against Omega and Okada, who have had the best professional wrestling matches in history.”

On Okada and Omega’s rematch at All In Texas: “I mean, I’m sure that’s debatable, and there’s certainly a subjective part to that. But, I mean, there’s not a very good argument that can be made against that, and the fact that they’re going to have another match at All In on July 12th is even more amazing.”

His thoughts on Kenny Omega: “Kenny Omega… There’s a lot of myself that I see in him. Just his — if you look at his journey, right, he was in developmental in the US and then he was not happy with that. So he decided to go to Japan and he went to DDT for many years because that is the kind of wrestling that he liked and that’s what he wanted to do. The first time we got to work together, Kenny and I, we had a singles match in PWG and I was amazed by how his brain worked, by how he approached professional wrestling. I kind of, I kept looking at him for, for those nearly 10 years in between both times we wrestled.”

On getting back into the ring with Omega again: “So to finally be back in there with him really, really meant a lot to me and Ricochet, someone again, who, who took a completely different path, but was still part of the same group as a lot of people in AEW now who was in PWG in 2016 back at the real boom of American independent wrestling. I think that seeing the path of Ricochet has been absolutely fantastic. I think what he’s doing now in AEW is terrible and I hate it, but it works really well for him. So good for him. So yeah, that match really meant a lot to me. The fact that that is going to be forever my first pay-per-view match in AEW is I think really great and it set the tone really well for the rest of my time in AEW.”