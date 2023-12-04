Spike Dudley Makes In-Ring Return at LIVE Pro Wrestling Show

Spike Dudley made his return tot he ring for the first time in eight years, competing at LIVE Pro Wrestling’s show this weekend. Dudley has been out of the ring since 2015, but as seen in a clip from Leon St. Giovanni where he is wrestling Dudley.

St. Giovanni wrote:

“I wrestled Spike Dudley tonight. Life is crazy. Don’t worry about the footage. Trust me, I beat him senseless afterwards. @LIVEpwevents”