wrestling / News
Spoiler From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling Taping
February 26, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling held their post-No Surrender TV tapings on Saturday night, and a spoiler from the tapings is online. Fightful reports that Ace Austin and Chris Bey won the Impact World Tag Team Championships in a match against the Motor City Machine Guns at the tapings, which took place in Las Vegas.
This win marks both Austin and Bey’s first runs with the title, and ends the The Motor City Machine Guns’ third reign at 78 days.
And NEW!!!! Congratulations to the bro @DashingChrisBey and @The_Ace_Austin on winning the @IMPACTWRESTLING Tag titles! pic.twitter.com/lcGZq5scHD
— Obi (@3THWENT) February 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Looks Back At Louie Spicolli’s 1998 Passing`, WCW’s Drug Testing At The Time
- WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks
- The Undertaker Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar At UFC 121, Says Dana White Didn’t Know It Was Happening
- Nikki Bella Says Vince McMahon Was Angry At Her For Diva Of The Year Win, Being Yelled At For Total Divas’ Success