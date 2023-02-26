Spoiler From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling held their post-No Surrender TV tapings on Saturday night, and a spoiler from the tapings is online. Fightful reports that Ace Austin and Chris Bey won the Impact World Tag Team Championships in a match against the Motor City Machine Guns at the tapings, which took place in Las Vegas.

This win marks both Austin and Bey’s first runs with the title, and ends the The Motor City Machine Guns’ third reign at 78 days.