Spoiler Notes On Tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing

A new report has some potential spoilers and notes for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV. Fightful Select reports the following from the show:

* Gabe Kidd is reportedly set to be involved with the Anarchy in the Arena match despite not being in the match. As has been noted, Kidd is not signed with AEW.

* AEW is keeping the winner of the men’s Owen Hart Fondation turnament quiet, with not even talent knowing who was going to win as of last week. Conversely, the plan for the AEW Women’s World Championship match at ALl In was set months ago.

* It’s noted that Cedric Alexander is in Europe this weekend’ quashing any chances he might debut on the show.