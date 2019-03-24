Spoiler On Former WWE Star Set as Ref For World Title Match at Impact Rebellion

– During last night’s television tapings, a referee was announced for the Impact World Championship match at Impact Rebellion. As you can read in the spoiler report, Lance Storm was announced as the special referee for the match.

Storm noted last week that he would be backstage at the tapings working as a producer, but did not mention doing anything on camera. Rebellion takes place on April 28th.

