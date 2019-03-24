wrestling / News
Spoiler On Former WWE Star Set as Ref For World Title Match at Impact Rebellion
– During last night’s television tapings, a referee was announced for the Impact World Championship match at Impact Rebellion. As you can read in the spoiler report, Lance Storm was announced as the special referee for the match.
Storm noted last week that he would be backstage at the tapings working as a producer, but did not mention doing anything on camera. Rebellion takes place on April 28th.
Impact Wrestling Spoiler 3/23
Scoop #30
Lance Storm will be special guest referee for Impact vs Cage title match pic.twitter.com/9xMUxZXpqL
— Joseph Daoud (@joseph69) March 24, 2019
Impact Wrestling Spoiler 3/23
Scoop #31
Lance Storm is here pic.twitter.com/v53fPwuok5
— Joseph Daoud (@joseph69) March 24, 2019
Impact Wrestling Spoiler 3/23
Scoop #32
LANCE "CAN I BE SERIOUS FOR JUST A SECOND" STORM IN THE HOUSE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Z1wNStAjYs
— Joseph Daoud (@joseph69) March 24, 2019
Lance Storm grilling Impact and Taya pic.twitter.com/TXT7cB40Sh
— Joseph Daoud (@joseph69) March 24, 2019
LANCE STORM JUST SUPERKICKED JOHNNY IMPACT!!! pic.twitter.com/JSIhUfojqp
— Joseph Daoud (@joseph69) March 24, 2019
