Spoilers and Notes On Talent Backstage at Impact Wrestling Taping

– Some details are available on who is and isn’t backstage at Thursday night’s Impact Wrestling taping in Las Vegas. PWInsider reports that Johnny Swinger, Joey Ryan and Jim Mitchell are all backstage at the taping and will be appearing on screen. Ryan is described as appearing “this week” and was filming pre-tapes earlier in the day.

Killer Kross, on the other hand, is not backstage at the tapings. Nor is Sabu, though there is talk that he will be back soon. Sabu lives in Las Vegas and so couple appear at tomorrow’s tapings.

– Chris Sabin and Paul London are working as producers at the taping.

– There was no pre-show meeting with talents before the taping.