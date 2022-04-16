Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers for the episode, which airs Tuesday on YouTube, below per PWInsider:

* Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rage, with Jamie Hayter on commentary

* Danielle Kamella defeated Raché Chanel

* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Stu Grayson & Evil Uno

* Tony Nese defeated JD Griffey

* Marina Shafir defeated Alejandra Lion. Shafir and Jade Cargill faced off after the match.

* Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee defeated Nick Comorato & Aaron Solo