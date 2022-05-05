Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, 10 and Alan Angels defeated Josh Fuller, Ryan Mooney and two enhancement talents

* Abadon defeated Emi Sakura

* Peter Avalon defeated Sonny Kiss

* John Silver defeated the debuting Tony Deppen

* Max Caster defeated Cheeseburger

* Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue in a match for the live crowd only (not taped)