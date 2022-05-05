wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, 10 and Alan Angels defeated Josh Fuller, Ryan Mooney and two enhancement talents
* Abadon defeated Emi Sakura
* Peter Avalon defeated Sonny Kiss
* John Silver defeated the debuting Tony Deppen
* Max Caster defeated Cheeseburger
* Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue in a match for the live crowd only (not taped)
