Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE taped a second episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday night for next week, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider. The report notes that no backstage segments were shown during the second episode taping and there were no NXT Level Up matches taped.

* Xia Li attacked Lyra Valkyria while she was making her entrance, and Lyra had to be helped to the back.

* Los Lotharios def. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Josh Briggs def. Carmelo Hayes after Lexis King distracted Hayes.

* Wes Lee cut a promo about wanting the North American Championship back. Dominik came out and implied that there will be a match next week with the winner facing him at NXT Deadline for the title.

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Blair Davenport def. Thea Hail

* Eddy Thorpe def. Charlie Dempsey

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar def. Chad Gable

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria def. Xia Li