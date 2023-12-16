wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE taped matches for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown on Friday. You can see the spoilers for the show below, per F4W Online:
* US Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Santos Escobar def. Bobby Lashley after Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo interfered.
* NXT North American Championship Match: Dragon Lee def. Butch
* AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight appeared to cut a promo in which they made their case for a match with Roman Reigns, which led to a triple threat #1 contender’s match being booked for the New Year’s Revolution episode of Smackdown.
* Holiday Havoc: Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega & Michin def. Damage CTRL. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre attacked Sane during the match.
* US Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Kevin Owens def. Carmelo Hayes
* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa by DQ following Roman Reigns interference. The Bloodline, Styles, Knight, and Orton brawled to end the show.