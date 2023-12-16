Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE taped matches for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown on Friday. You can see the spoilers for the show below, per F4W Online:

* US Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Santos Escobar def. Bobby Lashley after Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo interfered.

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dragon Lee def. Butch

* AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight appeared to cut a promo in which they made their case for a match with Roman Reigns, which led to a triple threat #1 contender’s match being booked for the New Year’s Revolution episode of Smackdown.

* Holiday Havoc: Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega & Michin def. Damage CTRL. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre attacked Sane during the match.

* US Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Kevin Owens def. Carmelo Hayes

* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa by DQ following Roman Reigns interference. The Bloodline, Styles, Knight, and Orton brawled to end the show.