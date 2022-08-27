Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE taped next week’s episode of Smackdown on Friday night, and the results are online. The company taped the show as part of Friday’s show, as they will be travelling to the UK for Clash at the Castle next week. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:

* Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak

* Ronda Rousey called out Adam Pearce about her suspension. Pearce said it was lifted and she is reinstated, but said that if it were up to him she’d be fired and that she is “single biggest b**ch he’s ever met.” Rousey locked him in an armbar.

* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models and then Los Lotharios came down and helped the heels attack Hit Row until The Street Profits made the save.

* Happy Corbin cut a promo trashing Detroit and issued an open challenge, which Shinsuke Nakamura accepted.

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Happy Corbin

* Butch defeated Ludwig Kaiser and after the match Gunther and Sheamus had a staredown.

* Viking Rules Match: Viking Raiders defeated The New Day

* Roman Reigns’ two-year championship celebration was hosted by The Usos and Sami Zayn. Roman arrived at the arena but was hit with a Claymore Kick by Drew McIntyre, who then went to the ring and took out The Usos and Zayn.