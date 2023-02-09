Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:

* Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade

* The Jericho Appreciation Society beat up a couple members of the Impractical Jokers cast and then told the crowd to shut up when they chanted for him.

* Ruby Soho def. Marina Shafir. Saraya and Toni Storm came out after and confronted Soho, which led to Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter brawling with them.

* Jungle Boy def. Ryan Nemeth

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. over Lee Moriarty. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal attacked after and Best Friends made the save but were beat down until The Acclaimed made the save.