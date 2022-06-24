wrestling / News
Spoilers From MLW Battle Riot IV
MLW held its Battle Riot IV event on Thursday night from New York City, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below from the event, which will air as upcoming episodes of MLW Fusion, below per PWInsider:
* KC Navarro defeated Mini Abismo Negro
* Jacob Fatu defeated nZo via disqualification
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards defeated Alex Kane
* Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Clara Carreras
* MLW Championship: Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alexander Hammerstone defeated Richard Holliday
* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed defeated La Estrella, Lince Dorado, & Arez
* Samoan SWAT Team defeated Los Maximos
* Killer Kross defeated Matt Cross
* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie defeated Brittany Blake
* Battle Riot: Jacob Fatu outlasted 39 others to win the match
More Trending Stories
- More on Ric Flair’s Last Match, Original Plans For Bout, Press Conference Video
- Rhea Ripley Responds To Tweet Criticizing Her Appearance
- Bully Ray Recalls Eric Bischoff Pitching Him Aces and Eights Storyline In TNA, Embracing His Role In the Faction
- Eric Bischoff On WWE Doing Another Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Match, Why He Likes the Idea