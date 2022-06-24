Spoilers From MLW Battle Riot IV

MLW held its Battle Riot IV event on Thursday night from New York City, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below from the event, which will air as upcoming episodes of MLW Fusion, below per PWInsider:

* KC Navarro defeated Mini Abismo Negro

* Jacob Fatu defeated nZo via disqualification

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards defeated Alex Kane

* Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Clara Carreras

* MLW Championship: Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alexander Hammerstone defeated Richard Holliday

* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed defeated La Estrella, Lince Dorado, & Arez

* Samoan SWAT Team defeated Los Maximos

* Killer Kross defeated Matt Cross

* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie defeated Brittany Blake

* Battle Riot: Jacob Fatu outlasted 39 others to win the match