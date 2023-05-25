wrestling / News
Spoilers From Tonight’s ROH Taping
May 24, 2023 | Posted by
A ROH taping was held before this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* The Kingdom def. The Infantry
* Skye Blue def. Trish Adora
* The AEW Fight Forever video game announcement was aired
* Stu Grayson & The Righteous def. Dark Order
* Brian Cage with Prince Nana pinned Wilie Mack
* The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford def. Shogun, Bryce Saturn & Jakob Austin Young
