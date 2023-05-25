Spoilers From Tonight’s ROH Taping

A ROH taping was held before this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* The Kingdom def. The Infantry

* Skye Blue def. Trish Adora

* The AEW Fight Forever video game announcement was aired

* Stu Grayson & The Righteous def. Dark Order

* Brian Cage with Prince Nana pinned Wilie Mack

* The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford def. Shogun, Bryce Saturn & Jakob Austin Young