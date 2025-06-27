Spoilers On Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE is running the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown right now on Netflix for international viewers. You can find spoilers on the rundown for the show below, courtesy of Fightful Select:

* The show will open with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. The segment is expected to ‘play heavily’ off of the history between the two.

* Match 1: JC Mateo vs. Jimmy Uso.

* Zelina Vega vs. Giulia. While it hasn’t been confirmed, Giulia has been discussed for a US title run.

* Asuka and Jade Cargill will have a segment to build to their match at Night of Champions.

* Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. DIY

* Ron Killings will have a promo.

* Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits. The match is set to get significant time.

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax. This match will also get significant time.

* A segment between John Cena and CM Punk will close the show.

* WWE was not surprised that Punk got booed today and planned accordingly.