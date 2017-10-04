Spoilers on Matches For NXT Takeover: Houston

– The NXT tapings taking place at Full Sail University on Wednesday night have revealed some big matches for NXT Takeover: Houston. As of now, the following matches have been revealed during the taping:

* WWE NXT Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Andrades “Cien” Almas

* War Games Match: Sanity vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross

The return of War Games will be the first appearance of the Dusty Rhodes creation in WWE. It debuted back in 1987 and was a regular fixture for WCW, particularly as part of Fall Brawl. WWE has considered using the match in the past, but instead created the Elimination Chamber match.

