AEW taped matches for ROH before this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the results below from the taping, per Fightful and Pat Leprade:

* Nyla Rose def. Kat Von Heez

* Evil Uni & Jon Silver def. Frank Milano & Zak Patterson

* Action Andretti & Top Flight def. Ahmed, Harun, & Abu

* Kyle Fletcher def. Blake Christian