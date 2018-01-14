Spoilers From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping

– Results are in from Sunday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The taping took place in Orlando, Florida and the results are, per Jacob Cohen, along with some stills:

The camera men have been instructed to only put the Loud fans on TV. The crowd is being watched, the loudest, rowdiest, and most intense will be selected, taken from their seats, and brought backstage

* Taya Valkyrie defeats Alisha Edwards on Xplosion

* Sami Callihan defeats Fallah Bahh. Eddie Edwards and a baseball bat save Fallah Bahh from a post match beat down by OVE.

* Petey Williams vs Suicide vs Rohit Raju vs Taiji Ishimori. Petey Williams pins Suicide to win the 4 way. Petey Williams says he is cashing in his briefcase at Redemption and will face Matt Sydal for the X Division Title.

* Su Yung defeats Amber Nova

* Brian Cage defeats Bobby Lashley.

* Trevor Lee defeats Fallah Bahh.

Allie says she used to be afraid of monsters, but not anymore, she calls out Su Yung and proclaims she’s not afraid. Su Yung gets disqualified for attacking Allie and the ref with a kendo stick.

* Johnny Impact defeats Taiji Ishimori. Jimmy Jacobs and Kongo Kong out to confront Johnny Impact post-match.

* KM vs Richard Justice. KM is making non stop fat jokes about Richard Justice, KM sucker punches Justice, Fallah makes the save, Cult of Lee blindside Fallah, then Tyrus makes the save, Tyrus says he is not ok with bullying.

* LAX defeat KM & Braxton Sutter in a GWN Exclusive Match.

Lashley out, claims he is the top of the food chain, Cage beat him but it was a fluke, Lashley wants to face him again and make Cage famous.

* Brian Cage defeats Lashley. Lashley says goodbye to the crowd, takes a bow, and exits.

* Austin Aries vs Matt Sydal in a Title for Title Match. The 2 belts up for stake in this match are the Impact World Title and the Impact Grand Championship. Austin Aries defeats Matt Sydal and is the new Grand Champion.

* El Hijo Del Fantasma vs Alberto El Patron. Alberto El Patron defeats El Hijo Del Fantasma and takes off his mask. This match is a GWN Exclusive.

Scoop #10: Su Yung vs Amber Nova pic.twitter.com/E0GGK33tHN — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 14, 2018

Scoop #18: Su Yung gets disqualified for attacking Allie and the ref with a kendo stick pic.twitter.com/btpoq9f8Hp — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018

Scoop #23: KM is making non stop fat jokes about Richard Justice, KM sucker punches Justice, Fallah makes the save, Cult of Lee blindside Fallah, then Tyrus makes the save, Tyrus says he is not ok with bullying pic.twitter.com/sfpqtfSWh0 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018

Scoop #31: The 2 belts up for stake in this match are the Impact World Title and the Impact Grand Championship pic.twitter.com/HoWmVUK2jh — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018