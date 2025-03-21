Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE Smackdown aired early overseas due to its taking place in Italy, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below from the taping, per PWInsider. We’ll have live coverage at the usual time at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on USA Network.

* Randy Orton cut a promo in the ring and was interrupted by Kevin Owens, who tried to apologize and proposed they team up for a WWE Tag Team Championship run. Orton said no and vowed to kick Owens’s head in.

* Damian Priest & Jimmy Uso def. Drew McIntyre & Shinsuke Nakamura. McIntyre attacked Priest post-match and laid him out with a Claymore Kick.

* Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton had a split-screen interview. Flair called Stratton a flash in the pan and Stratton said fans were tired of Flair.

* WWE United States Championship #1 Contenders Match: Braun Strowman def. Jacob Fatu by DQ when Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interfered. Fatu was angry at the interference and LA Knight made a save for Strowman.

* Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez had a backstage interview and Morgan said Cargill could have cleared them but didn’t, noting that she would get revenge tonight.

* Jacob Fatu told Sikoa & Tonga he didn’t want their help in a backstage segment.

* Piper Niven def. Zelina Vega

* Jade Cargill spoke with Cathy Kelly and said that once she’s done with Liv Morgan, her eyes are on Noami and what she did to Morgan would be a preview of what she will do to Naomi.

* Liv Morgan def. Jade Cargill when Naomi hit Cargill with a title belt. Naomi attacked Cargill post-match.

* Drew McIntyre cut a promo backstage on Damian Priest and said he will be in London next week.

* The Street Profits cut an in-ring promo that was interrupted by Legado del Fantasma, then Pretty Deadly.

* A vignette promoted Rey Fenix’s impending arrival.

* Non-Title Match: The Street Profits def. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

* Paul Heyman arrived in a limo

* Pretty Deadly were stopped by #DIY who offered to help make sure that they win the WWE Tag Team Championships in exchange for a title shot, but they said no. The Motor City Machine Guns appeared and then welcomed them to the back of the line.

* Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman came to the ring. He talked about how he cost CM Punk his match last week on Raw because Punk screwed him at the Royal Rumble, and that he attacked Seth Rollins because Rollins attacked him. He said that if they wanted to confront him, they could. Rollins came out and said that CM Punk was dangerous to the industry and Reigns should have let him finish the job, saying that he and Reigns can’t co-exist in the same space at the same time.

Punk then came out and said that neither Reigns nor Rollins have beaten him by themselves and the Rumble is every man for yourself, and how Reigns wouldn’t have made it to the Rumble if he didn’t help at Survivor Series. He thanked Paul Heyman for the favor and delivering the tribal chief on a silver platter, then hit Reigns with the mic and started brawling. The three battled and security broke then up. All three men pointed to the WrestleMania sign in order as the show ended.