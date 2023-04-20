wrestling / News
WWE News: Stacy Keibler Gets Ready For WWE Hall of Fame In New Video, The Rock To Be Hallmark Ornament
April 20, 2023 | Posted by
– Stacy Keibler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend, and she posted a video of herself getting ready for the event. Keibler posted the quick clip of herself getting hair and makeup done for the event, which took place on March 31st after the final WWE Smackdown before WrestleMania 39:
Get ready with me @WWE Hall of Fame Style 💄✨ pic.twitter.com/wX28tGeEMh
— Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) April 20, 2023
– The Rock is set to be a Hallmark Ornament for the 2023 holiday season. Hallmark released the pre-order for the WWE ornament, which will be available in July.
