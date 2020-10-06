wrestling / News

WWE News: Stand-Ins Used at Commentary Booth For NXT Takeover 31, WWE Now Recaps Takeover, Stock Down

October 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor NXT Takeover 31

– WWE apparently used standings at the commentary booth at NXT Takeover 31. Beth Phoenix and Wade Barrett were not at the Capital Wrestling Center for last night’s show and per the Local Competitor Twitter account, indie wrestlers Kai Douglas and Kaci Lennox served a s physical stand-ins while Phoenix and Barrett worked remotely. Vic Joseph was live and at the commentary booth.

– WWE’s stock closed at $39.22 on Monday, down $0.94 (2.34%) from the previous closing price. It has since jumped back up by $0.59 (1.5%). The market as a whole was up 0.03% on the day.

– WWE Now has released their video package recapping the events of NXT Takeover 31:

