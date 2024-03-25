Star Jr. vs Virus Announced For Friday’s MLW TV Taping In Tampa

Virus (with Cesar Duran) vs. Star Jr. (presented by Salina de la Renta) as a CMLL showcase match has been added to this Friday’s TV taping. MLW issued the following:

MLW today announced a Lucha Libre Espectacular: Virus (with Cesar Duran) vs. Star Jr. (presented by Salina de la Renta) as a CMLL showcase match at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW WAR CHAMBER from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, March 29.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.

Featuring a heated turf war between two ruthless lucha promoters, Cesar Duran and Salina de la Renta, this clash of luchadores promises to be an unforgettable thrill ride for fans in the Sunshine State.

In a monumental matchup, Star Jr., presented by the empresaria of lucha Salina de la Renta, will go head-to-head against the notorious rudo, Virus, under the banner of Cesar Duran’s Azteca Lucha.

Virus, a master luchador with a storied career spanning decades, is feared for his torturous submission game. Rising from the mini division to the larger divisions, Virus has become a major player in CMLL. Virus has left a trail of devastation with his signature moves including the Rotavirus, Virus Stretch, and Gori Special Invertida. As a former CMLL Super Lightweight World Champion, Virus brings a wealth of experience and a reputation for his viciousness to the ring.

On the other side of the ring, Star Jr., undefeated since his MLW debut under the banner of Promociones Dorado, looks to continue his momentum and secure victory for his promoter, Salina de la Renta. With exceptional talent and an unyielding determination, Star Jr. has quickly risen through the middleweight ranks of MLW, garnering attention and admiration from fans worldwide.

As the bitter turf war between Cesar Duran and Salina de la Renta rages on, both promoters champion their respective luchadores, each vying for bragging rights and supremacy in the ring. This highly anticipated bout will be a highlight of the beIN SPORTS portion of the tapings, ensuring that fans around the globe can witness the action-packed showdown.

Don’t miss out on this historic event as MLW returns to Tampa this Friday featuring a Lucha Libre Espectacular: Star Jr. vs. Virus at the Coliseum.

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWgo.com and see it go down Friday, March 29 in St. Petersburg, FL.

War Chamber TrillerTV+ card

War Chamber Match!

Team MLW (Satoshi Kojima, Matthew Justice, 1 Called Manders and Okumura) vs. World Titan Federation Superstars® (Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday and Josh Bishop) with Saint Laurent

NJPW World TV Championship:

Matt Riddle (champion) vs. Kosei Fujita

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Fight

Janai Kai (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Unagi Sayaka

AJ Franci$ vs. Alex Kane (cornered by Mr. Thomas)

CONTRA’s Mads Krule Krugger goes to war against MLW

Cesar Duran’s offer Salina can’t refuse?!

beIN SPORTS card

War Chamber Match!

The Calling (Sami Callihan, Rickey Shane Page, Cannonball & Talon) vs AKIRA, Raven, Jimmy Lloyd & Jake Crist

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

CMLL Showcase Match

Virus (with Cesar Duran) vs. Star Jr. (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Zayda vs. Sofi Castillo

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greets with Matt Riddle and MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima! Info and pre-order at http://www.MLWVIP.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWgo.com.

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

