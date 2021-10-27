Starboy Charlie Injured During Halloween Hootenanny Show

GCW’s Starboy Charlie reportedly suffered an injury during Jimmy Iovine’s Halloween Hootenanny show on Tuesday. PWInsider reports that Charlie, who was taming with Nick Wayne against the West Coast Wrestling Crew at the show, injured his leg or ankle when he was delivering an assisted Sliced Bread #2 on Royce Isaacs.

The site notes that during the move’s rotation, Charlie landed wrong on his left leg and fell to the floor, grabbing at his leg. The match was immediately called. You can see a clip of the spot below.

The site reports that the fear is Charlie may may have suffered a broken ankle or lower leg bone. He’s been sent to the hospital to be checked out.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Charlie.