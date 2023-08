Starboy Charlie Wins WCP West Coast Cup

West Coast Pro held night two of the West Coast Cup last night at The State Room in San Francisco, California. It featured Starboy Charlie winning the whole tournament. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* West Coast Cup 2023 Quarter Final: Starboy Charlie def. Jay Malachi

* West Coast Cup 2023 Quarter Final: Vinnie Massaro def. Kevin Blackwood

* West Coast Cup 2023 Quarter Final: Alpha Zo def. Shigehiro Irie

* West Coast Cup 2023 Quarter Final: Bryan Keith def. Mike Bailey

* West Coast Cup 2023 Semi Final: Starboy Charlie def. Alpha Zo

* West Coast Cup 2023 Semi Final: Bryan Keith def. Vinnie Massaro

* 1 Called Manders, Jordan Oasis, JT Thorne, Max The Impaler, Serza & Viento def. Alan Angels, Derek Dillinger, Johnnie Robbie, Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee) & Sean Legacy

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship: Titus Alexander (c) def. Kevin Knight

* West Coast Cup 2023 Final: Starboy Charlie def. Bryan Keith

West Coast Cup Night 2 Highlight Clip 1: Aerial Battle#WestCoastCup pic.twitter.com/2Swyk9n2pC — "Crazy" Mike (@iamcrazymike) August 12, 2023

West Coast Cup Night 2 Highlight Clip 2: Angels In Disguise#WestCoastCup pic.twitter.com/Bjt7CM2jGQ — "Crazy" Mike (@iamcrazymike) August 12, 2023