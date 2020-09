STARDOM 5STAR GP Results & Updated Standings

STARDOM continued its 5STAR GP tournament this past weekend in Tokyo and Sendai in Japan. You can find full results and updated standings below, via Fightful:

September 5 at Shin-Kiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan:

* Three-Way Match: Maika defeated Rina and Saki Kashima

* Queen’s Quest (Hina & Utami Hayashishita) defeated STARS (Hanan & Saya Iida)

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Tam Nakano defeated Death Yama-san

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Himeka defeated Starlight Kid

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Jungle Kyona defeated AZM

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Giulia defeated Saya Kamitani

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Natsuko Tora defeats Momo Watanabe

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Konami defeated Mayu Iwatani

September 6 at Sendai PIT in Sendai, Japan:

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Momo Watanabe defeated Syuri

* STARS (Hanan & Mayu Iwatani) defeated Hina & Rina

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Jungle Kyona defeated Saya Iida

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Himeka and Saya Kamitani wrestle to a time limit draw

* Momo Watanabe defeated Saki Kashima

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Tam Nakano defeated Starlight Kid

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Natsuko Tora defeated Maika

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Red Stars: Konami defeated Giulia

* 5STAR Grand Prix 2020 Blue Stars: Utami Hayashishita defeated AZM

Below are the updated standings:

Blue Stars Standings:

Utami Hayashishita: 6 points

Syuri: 4 points

Maika: 4 points

Momo Watanabe: 4 points

Jungle Kyona: 4 points

Natsuko Tora: 4 points

AZM: 2 points

Saya Iida: 0 points

Red Stars Standings:

Himeka: 7 points

Tam Nakano: 6 points

Konami: 6 points

Giulia: 4 points

Starlight Kid: 2 points

Mayu Iwatami: 2 points

Saya Kamitani: 1 points

Death Yama-San: 0 points