STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Day 4 Full Results 08.05.2023: Saori Anou vs. Maika Headliner Fight, More

The fourth day of the 5STAR Grand Prix event was hosted by STARDOM on August 5 in Komatsu, Ishikawa, Japan. You can find the full results for the show (via Fightful) below.

* Saya Iida defeated HANAKO

* Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Rina) defeated Queen’s Quest (Hina, Lady C & Miyu Amasaki)

* God’s Eye (Syuri, Saki Kashima & Ami Sourei) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Hanan)

* Megan Bayne & Mei Seira defeated Mafia Bella (Giulia & Thekla) and ROSE GOLD (Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May)

* Blue Stars Match: MIRAI (4) defeated AZM (0)

* Red Stars Match: Suzu Suzuki (2) defeated Starlight Kid (0)

* Blue Stars Match: Saori Anou (4) vs. Maika (3) finished in a time-limit draw