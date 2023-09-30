wrestling / News
STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix Finals Results
STARDOM held the 5Star Grand Prix Finals this morning, with eight competitors still in contention to win before the event began. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Suzu Suzuki won the Battle Royal. The competitors included HANAKO, Saya Iida, Koguma, Megan Bayne, Mei Seira, Waka Tsukiyama, Ruaka, Miyu Amasaki, Yuna Mizumori, Hina, Saki Kashima, Suzu Suzuki, Mayu Iwatani, Giulia, Thekla, Rina
* Blue Stars: Hanan (6) def. Mariah May (6)
* Blue Stars: Momo Watanabe (10) def. AZM (8)
* Blue Stars: Saori Anou (10) def. Mina Shirakawa (9)
* Blue Stars: Maika (12) def. MIRAI (10) to win the Blue Stars Block.
* Red Stars: Ami Sourei (8) def. Syuri (11)
* Red Stars: Hazuki (10) def. Natsuko Tora (12)
* Red Stars: Natsupoi (11) def. Tam Nakano (11). This led to Suzu Suzuki winning Red Stars Block.
* 5Star Grand Prix Final: Suzu Suzuki def. Maika
5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Final Standings
RED STARS
12 – Suzu Suzuki (Block Winner)
12 – Natsuko Tora
11 – Tam Nakano
11 – Syuri
11 – Mayu Iwatani
11 – Natsupoi
10 – Hazuki
8 – Ami Sourei
4 – Starlight Kid
0 – Saya Kamitani
BLUE STARS
12 – Maika (Block Winner)
11 – Giulia
10 – Momo Watanabe
10 – Saori Anou
10 – MIRAI
9 – Mina Shirakawa
8 – Utami Hayashishita
8 – AZM
6 – Mariah May
6 – Hanan
