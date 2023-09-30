STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix Finals Results

STARDOM held the 5Star Grand Prix Finals this morning, with eight competitors still in contention to win before the event began. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Suzu Suzuki won the Battle Royal. The competitors included HANAKO, Saya Iida, Koguma, Megan Bayne, Mei Seira, Waka Tsukiyama, Ruaka, Miyu Amasaki, Yuna Mizumori, Hina, Saki Kashima, Suzu Suzuki, Mayu Iwatani, Giulia, Thekla, Rina

* Blue Stars: Hanan (6) def. Mariah May (6)

* Blue Stars: Momo Watanabe (10) def. AZM (8)

* Blue Stars: Saori Anou (10) def. Mina Shirakawa (9)

* Blue Stars: Maika (12) def. MIRAI (10) to win the Blue Stars Block.

* Red Stars: Ami Sourei (8) def. Syuri (11)

* Red Stars: Hazuki (10) def. Natsuko Tora (12)

* Red Stars: Natsupoi (11) def. Tam Nakano (11). This led to Suzu Suzuki winning Red Stars Block.

* 5Star Grand Prix Final: Suzu Suzuki def. Maika

5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Final Standings

RED STARS

12 – Suzu Suzuki (Block Winner)

12 – Natsuko Tora

11 – Tam Nakano

11 – Syuri

11 – Mayu Iwatani

11 – Natsupoi

10 – Hazuki

8 – Ami Sourei

4 – Starlight Kid

0 – Saya Kamitani

BLUE STARS

12 – Maika (Block Winner)

11 – Giulia

10 – Momo Watanabe

10 – Saori Anou

10 – MIRAI

9 – Mina Shirakawa

8 – Utami Hayashishita

8 – AZM

6 – Mariah May

6 – Hanan