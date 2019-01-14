STARDOM 8th Anniversary Results From Tokyo – Viper Loses Both Titles

STARDOM held its eighth anniversary show in Tokyo, Japan earlier today. Viper was in one of the featured matches, losing both of her titles to Utami Hayashishita. It has been rumored that she is WWE bound and will sign with them over AEW. Here are the results, via PWInsider:

*Natsuko Tora pinned Saya Iida after a flying body press. This was Iida’s debut match and she became the newest member of Jungle Assault Nation (JAN) post match.

*Mary Apache and Natsumi won the Gauntlet match. Order of elimination: Starlight Kid and Alex Gracia beat Rina and Hina when Kid got the pin after the twisting frog splash. Mary Apache and Natsumi beat Kid and Gracia when Gracia was pinned. Mary Apache and Natsumi got the win over Hanan and Ruaka when Ruaka was pinned.

*Hana Kimura, Sadie Gibbs, and Bobbi Tyler beat Hazuki, Jamie Hayter, and Natsu Sumire when Grace pinned Sumire after her grace finisher. Gibbs has only been wrestling for a little over two years but she looks to have big star potential as a powerhouse with bursts of high flying athleticism:

*Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, and Arisa Hoshiki beat Konami, AZM, and Bea Priestley when Iwatani got the pin in her 8th Anniversary match after a moonsault on AZM.

*Utami Hayashishita pinned SWA and Pro-Wrestling: EVE International Champion Viper with a German suplex to win both titles. A great showing of respect afterwards as Viper raised Utami’s hand and the two hugged. Utami is also currently Stardom co-Tag Team Champion and the Future of Stardom Champion. This makes her the second woman to hold the Pro-Wrestling:EVE International Championship and the fourth woman to hold the SWA Title. Viper was the inaugural EVE International Champion after winning a tournament at EVE’s “Command Attention” show in London back in October. Pro-Wrestling: EVE has noted that Viper will be at their 2/9 “Global Women Strike 2” show in London.

*Wonder of STARDOM Champion Momo Wantanabe pinned Tam Nakano with the peach sunrise. Sadie Gibbs and Jamie Hayter then came out and both wanted a future title shot at Wantanabe.

*World of STARDOM Champion Kagetsu pinned Jungle Kyona after a Death Valley Bomb. Kagetsu will defend against Hazuki on 1/27 in Osaka.

Natsuko Tora said she and Kyona wanted a rematch against Momo Wantanabe and Utami Hayashishita for the Tag Titles. Arisa Hoshiki and Mayu Iwatani also wanted a future Tag Titles shot.

STARDOM’s next show is Jan. 19 at Shinkiba 1st Ring with a 12:00 start time.