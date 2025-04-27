wrestling / News
STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom 2025 Results: Career vs. Career Main Event, New IWGP Women’s Champion
STARDOM held their 2025 All Star Grand Queendom show on Sunday morning, with a career vs. career match in the main event and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Cagematch.net:
* Pre-Show Rumble Match: HANAKO def. Akira Kurogane, Azusa Inaba, Fukigen Death, Kiyoka Kotatsu, Lady C, Miyu Amasaki, Momo Kohgo, Momo Watanabe, Rian, Ruaka, Tomoka Inaba, Waka Tsukiyama, Yuna Mizumori, and Yuria Hime
* Future Of Stardom Championship Match: Hina def. Ranna Yagami
* Sayaka Kurara def. Thekla
* Yumiko Hotta def. Rina
* Meiko Satomura, Mika Iwata & YUNA def. Aya Sakura, Natsupoi & Saori Anou
* No Disqualification Match: Suzu Suzuki def. Mei Seira
* Sendai Girls World Championship Match: Chihiro Hashimoto def. Maika
* Goddesses Of Stardom Championship Match: Hanan & Saya Iida def. Hazuki & Koguma
* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Syuri def. Mayu Iwatani to win the Championship
* Wonder Of Stardom Championship Match: Starlight Kid def. AZM
* World Of Stardom Championship Career vs. Career Match: Saya Kamitani def. Tam Nakano. Nakano announced her retirement from wrestling, effective immediately, after the match.
【📺4.27横浜アリーナ決戦PPV生配信中‼️】
👑ゴッデス・オブ・スターダム選手権試合
《王者組》羽南＆飯田沙耶
vs
《挑戦者組》葉月＆コグマ pic.twitter.com/L7CBB2M7LN
— STARDOM WORLD (@stardomworld) April 27, 2025
【📺4.27横浜アリーナ決戦PPV生配信中‼️】
朱里が岩谷麻優を下し、新IWGP女子王者に！ pic.twitter.com/uspWWDiBfi
— STARDOM WORLD (@stardomworld) April 27, 2025
【📺4.27横浜アリーナ決戦PPV生配信中‼️】
メインイベント開始のゴング鳴る！
👑ワールド・オブ・スターダム選手権試合
完全決着敗者引退特別ルール
《王者》上谷沙弥 vs 《挑戦者》中野たむ pic.twitter.com/B3KXZbHJMC
— STARDOM WORLD (@stardomworld) April 27, 2025
【📺4.27横浜アリーナ決戦PPV生配信中‼️】
中野たむと上谷沙弥、最後は2人一緒。 pic.twitter.com/xLelZ2dI71
— STARDOM WORLD (@stardomworld) April 27, 2025
