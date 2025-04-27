STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom 2025 Results: Career vs. Career Main Event, New IWGP Women’s Champion

STARDOM held their 2025 All Star Grand Queendom show on Sunday morning, with a career vs. career match in the main event and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Cagematch.net:

* Pre-Show Rumble Match: HANAKO def. Akira Kurogane, Azusa Inaba, Fukigen Death, Kiyoka Kotatsu, Lady C, Miyu Amasaki, Momo Kohgo, Momo Watanabe, Rian, Ruaka, Tomoka Inaba, Waka Tsukiyama, Yuna Mizumori, and Yuria Hime

* Future Of Stardom Championship Match: Hina def. Ranna Yagami

* Sayaka Kurara def. Thekla

* Yumiko Hotta def. Rina

* Meiko Satomura, Mika Iwata & YUNA def. Aya Sakura, Natsupoi & Saori Anou

* No Disqualification Match: Suzu Suzuki def. Mei Seira

* Sendai Girls World Championship Match: Chihiro Hashimoto def. Maika

* Goddesses Of Stardom Championship Match: Hanan & Saya Iida def. Hazuki & Koguma

* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Syuri def. Mayu Iwatani to win the Championship

* Wonder Of Stardom Championship Match: Starlight Kid def. AZM

* World Of Stardom Championship Career vs. Career Match: Saya Kamitani def. Tam Nakano. Nakano announced her retirement from wrestling, effective immediately, after the match.