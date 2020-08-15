STARDOM Cancels Show After Roster Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

STARDOM has canceled a weekend event after a member of the roster tested positive for COVID-19. STARDOM announced on Friday evening that they decided to cancel the event after a member of the roster showed a high fever. They have since added that a member of the roster who was not on the trip tested positive for the virus and that due to the difficulty of doing proper contact tracing, they decided to cancel the August 15th show in Osaka.

The full announcement is below:

[Apology] Today’s Osaka tournament cancellation notice

Regarding the Stardom Osaka tournament held today, one player who has not participated in this tournament was determined to be corona positive, and due to the situation where it is difficult to identify rich contacts, it was just before considering the safety of customers and players. We have decided to cancel the tournament. We apologize for any inconvenience and anxiety to everyone who was looking forward to the match. We would also like to express our deepest apologies to the customers who came to the venue during the hot weather today, as we made the final decision and announced. A separate announcement will be made regarding ticket refund support. All the players and staff who participated today are warm and have no symptoms such as a cold. Future correspondence will be decided after consultation with doctors and public health centers. We appreciate your understanding and understanding.

Due to a Stardom member having a high fever, the decision has been made to cancel today’s event in Osaka. We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide further updates when possible. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 15, 2020